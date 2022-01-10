Jenkins to manage TransPro, Champion Express

Peter Jenkins has taken over the role of general manager of TransPro Freight Systems effective Jan. 7, according to a press release. Concurrently the general manager of Champion Express, Jenkins will manage both companies operating from the shared Milton, Ont.-based terminal.

Peter Jenkins (Photo: TransPro Freight Systems)

Jenkins has experience managing Champion’s accounts and developing its proprietary LTL logistics software. He holds designations as a certified logistics professional (CCLP) and professional logistician (PLog).

As general manager of Champion Express, he has overseen the company relocating to the TransPro terminal and integrating with the warehouse and cross-dock operations.

“Peter has been working towards a role like this since Champion joined KTG,” said David Tumber, chief operating officer, Kriska Transportation Group, “his innovative technological approach will help TransPro succeed in the ever-changing cross-border market.”

Champion and TransPro have worked closely together in recent years while continuing their own distinct operations.