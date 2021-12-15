Job Connect links students with trucking, logistics work

Trucking HR Canada on Wednesday launched Job Connect – a career board connecting post-secondary students with job opportunities within the trucking and logistics sector.

As part of the Career ExpressWay Program, Job Connect will support the student work placement stream. The free platform allows employers to share job opportunities with Trucking HR Canada’s network of post-secondary institutions across the country who are active users of the program.

(Photo: Trucking HR Canada)

The goal is to better connect trucking and logistics employers with students seeking co-op and work-integrated learning opportunities required to fulfill their graduation requirements.

“Trucking HR Canada’s student work placement program offers the most practical means yet of connecting young people to careers in our industry” said Vincent Custode, director of stakeholder outreach and partnerships. “And with almost 40% of our employers reporting that they are experiencing challenges in recruiting for non-driving roles, the financial incentives are an added bonus.”

Employers who successfully hire a student to assist with their short-term labour needs are eligible to receive 75% of the student wage, up to $7,500 for the duration of the placement.