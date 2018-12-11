Keynote speaker for upcoming Women with Drive Leadership Summit revealed

OTTAWA, Ont. — Trucking HR Canada’s annual Women with Drive Leadership Summit will feature marketing research leader and millennial expert David Coletto as a keynote speaker.

The summit set for March 7, 2019 at the Sheraton Toronto Airport Hotel and Conference Centre, will address the gender gap with discussions focused on the impacts of technology, innovation, and the changing workforce, exploring how the industry can better connect with women – including millennials.

Pointing to statistics showing millennials as the largest demographic in Canada’s workforce (37%), Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada said: “Sharing strategies with employers that can support better engagement of millennial women into Canada’s trucking and logistics sector is essential. Coletto’s expertise in this area will provide attendees impactful insights based on sound and timely research”.

As one of Canada’s foremost experts on generational change, David has spent more than eight years as the founder and CEO of Abacus Data trying to understand his generation, working with brands, associations, and public sector organizations to reorient themselves for this millennial-dominated world. Trucking HR Canada has engaged Coletto and his team to conduct a comprehensive, national survey of Canadian millennials. He will share some findings from that study for the first time with a focus on gender differences.

Attendees will learn more about what millennial women want from work, what they think of the trucking industry, and how to better engage them in considering a career in trucking and logistics. Join us March 7th, to learn more about how you can better tackle these generational and gender gap challenges. To reserve a seat at our limited time anniversary rate visit: www.truckinghr.com/WWD19.