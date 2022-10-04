Kinedyne adds two managers to team

Cargo control solutions manufacturer Kinedyne hired Lance Hickey as market segment manager for curtainside solutions and Joe Vergel de Dios as market segment manager for decking solutions.

“We are excited to add these industry veterans to our management team,” said Dan Schlotterbeck, Kinedyne president. “With their extensive industry experience and skills, they will lead strategic business growth for these market segments for Kinedyne.”

Lance Hickey (Photo: Kinedyne)

Hickey’s focus is on growing and expanding sales of Kinedyne’s curtainside products such as Kin-Sider and Kin-Slider through original equipment manufacturer and distribution channels.

He has more than 20 years of sales and business development experience and has managed territories for a range of trucking industry suppliers, run a start-up ELD subscription-based service and managed a truck and trailer upfitter’s parts and services department.

Joe Vergel De Dios (Photo: Kinedyne)

Vergel de Dios leads sales of Kaptive Beam K1 and K2 double-decking trailer systems throughout North America.

Vergel de Dios has more than 15 years of leadership experience in trucking, transportation, and logistics. He holds an MBA from the Keller Graduate School of Management and is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.