Kodiak Robotics appoints Reed as COO
Self-driving trucking company Kodiak Robotics announced the appointment of former USA Truck CEO James Reed to the role of chief operating officer.
“As the former CEO of USA Truck, James’s broad experience gives Kodiak an incredible advantage as we focus on accelerating growth,” said Don Burnette, founder and CEO, Kodiak Robotics. “A trucking industry veteran with experience at tech companies like Intel, EMC and T-Mobile is a unicorn and a perfect fit for Kodiak.”
Reed holds an MBA in Finance from Brigham Young University.
