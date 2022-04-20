Koyi to boost ERoad’s footprint in North America

ERoad has appointed Akinyemi Koyi as president for North America. He will be responsible for accelerating the global transportation technology services company’s footprint in the U.S. and Canada, driving product innovation and adoption, the company said in a release.

Following ERoad’s acquisition of Coretex in 2021, Koyi joined the team as chief innovation officer.

He has more than 20 years of experience in technology and innovation, having served as chief operating officer at Coretex.

Akinyemi Koyi (Photo: ERoad)

“With an innate passion for innovation, I am excited for the opportunity to drive ERoad’s growth in North America and continue to serve the people that matter most — our team, our customers, and drivers,” Koyi said.

He will continue to serve in a dual role as ERoad’s chief innovation officer.

ERoad recently expanded its marketing team with the appointment of James Neal as vice-president of strategic marketing for North America.