Kriska hands out 10 scholarships

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Kriska Transportation Group (KTG) has awarded 10 scholarships to students who are family members of Kriska employees.

The scholarship program, in its first year, was proposed by CEO Mark Seymour as a way to help employees’ children offset the costs of post-secondary tuition and living expenses.

“KTG is committed to the long-term success of our employees and their families,” said Seymour. “I can’t think of a better way than to help with their education.”

Applicants had to write an essay on the impact the transportation industry has had on their lives and how it can attract and retain young people.

This year’s recipients of the KTG Scholarship are: Karli Browning; Harshdeep Dhaliwal; Lu Jiahang; Skye Kehl; Sara Lafferty; Taylor LeBlanc; Brooklyn Patrick; Marissa Schmitt; Sean Stilwell; and Riley Vallom.