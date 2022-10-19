OTA Educational Foundation awards endowed scholarships
The OTA Educational Foundation has disbursed $13,000 in endowed scholarships, funded by corporate members of Ontario’s trucking industry.
The following scholarships were awarded for the 2022 school year:
- Anderson Haulage Business and Technology Scholarships
- Bison Transport Scholarship
- The Erb Group of Companies “Service to Community” Scholarship
- Glasvan Great Dane Truck Trailer Service Technician Scholarship
- Grant’s Transport Mathematics Scholarship
- The J.D. Smith and Sons “Leaders of Tomorrow” Scholarship
- Omnitracs Mike Ham Memorial Scholarship
- OTA Allied Trades Scholarships
- OTA Professional Driver Memorial Scholarship
- Trailcon Leasing Trailer Service Technician Scholarship
- TST-CF Express International Transportation and Customs Scholarships
Each Endowed Scholarship is funded entirely by a one-time contribution that is used to award annual scholarships in perpetuity, the Education Foundation explains.
