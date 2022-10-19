OTA Educational Foundation awards endowed scholarships

The OTA Educational Foundation has disbursed $13,000 in endowed scholarships, funded by corporate members of Ontario’s trucking industry.

The following scholarships were awarded for the 2022 school year:

Anderson Haulage Business and Technology Scholarships

Bison Transport Scholarship

The Erb Group of Companies “Service to Community” Scholarship

Glasvan Great Dane Truck Trailer Service Technician Scholarship

Grant’s Transport Mathematics Scholarship

The J.D. Smith and Sons “Leaders of Tomorrow” Scholarship

Omnitracs Mike Ham Memorial Scholarship

OTA Allied Trades Scholarships

OTA Professional Driver Memorial Scholarship

Trailcon Leasing Trailer Service Technician Scholarship

TST-CF Express International Transportation and Customs Scholarships

Each Endowed Scholarship is funded entirely by a one-time contribution that is used to award annual scholarships in perpetuity, the Education Foundation explains.