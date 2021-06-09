Labor market survey for employers launched

Trucking HR Canada on Wednesday launched an industry-wide labor market survey for employers. This survey will provide the trucking and logistics industry relevant, accurate, and accessible labor market information.

The survey itself will update and uncover data on employment changes resulting from Covid-19, expected challenges moving forward, and what supports employers need for the future.

(Photo: Trucking HR Canada)

Trucking HR Canada invites owners and human resources professionals of trucking and logistics companies across Canada to have their voices heard.

Trucking HR Canada, in partnership with The Conference Board of Canada, is hoping employers will take approximately 20 minutes to participate in this confidential survey. The last day to participate in the survey is July 9.

Filling the gaps

These survey results will supplement publicly available data by filling in the gaps and helping give the full picture on the labour market.

All participating organizations will receive an invitation to an exclusive early release briefing of the survey results for 2021.

“Trucking HR Canada’s labor market information project – allows us to stay on the cutting edge of the industry’s everchanging challenges in face of the pandemic. By participating in the short survey, you will be helping to prepare the industry for a strong economic rebound. Help us, help you” says Craig Faucette, director policy and programs, Trucking HR Canada.

To take the survey, click here.