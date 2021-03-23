Leo Barros named associate editor of Today’s Trucking

Newcom Media is pleased to announce the hiring of Leos Barros as associate editor of Today’s Trucking magazine.

Barros brings to the position international newspaper writing and editing experience, and has also worked recently as a longhaul truck driver.

“I am returning to my first love at Today’s Trucking, writing, while telling stories about trucking, an industry which I have experienced first-hand, as a longhaul truck driver,” Barros said of his new role.

Leo Barros

Barros worked as an editor most recently for Postmedia News before pursuing a career as a trucker.

“Since I love long drives and was always intrigued by trucks, I decided to give trucking a shot as a profession. I obtained my CDL and began working as a longhaul truck driver, delivering goods across, Ontario, Quebec and the Great Lakes area in the U.S.,” he said.

“We pride ourselves on delivering content that meets the unique information needs of Canada’s trucking industry, offering insights that help our readers run their businesses and prepare for the future,” said John G. Smith, Newcom Media’s vice-president – editorial. “With his experience as a seasoned newspaper editor and longhaul truck driver, Leo is well-equipped to support that goal.”

James Menzies, Today’s Trucking editor, added, “To be able to bring on-board someone who has the writing and editing skills and background needed for this role, as well as time spent behind the wheel as a professional driver is a unique and exciting opportunity. We look forward to having Leo join our editorial team.”

He can be reached at leo@newcom.ca