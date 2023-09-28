Macdonald-King to lead Greenlane
Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), NextEra Energy Resources, and BlackRock’s Climate Infrastructure business (BlackRock) have appointed Patrick Macdonald-King as chief executive officer of Greenlane, a commercial EV charging network in the U.S.
Before joining Greenlane, Macdonald-King was the president and chief operating officer of EV Connect.
Before that, he founded and served as the CEO of DAX, a software-as-a-service asset management and cloud workflow application.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Western University, London, Ont.
