Daimler partners to build commercial EV charging network

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) has partnered with NextEra Energy Resources and BlackRock Alternatives to develop a charging network for electric commercial vehicles.

Dubbed Greenlane, the joint venture will design, develop, install and operate a nationwide charging and hydrogen fueling network for medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

It’s a US$650-million joint venture conceived last year, and will build its first site in Southern California. The JV is in the process of selecting additional sites along freight routes. A reservation system is being developed for fleets and drivers.

Charging sites will be built along critical freight routes on the east and west coasts, as well as in Texas, the companies announced.

“Greenlane is designed to begin to tackle one of the greatest hurdles to the trucking industry’s decarbonization – infrastructure,” said John O’Leary, president and chief executive officer, DTNA. “The nation’s fleets can only transform with the critical catalyst of publicly accessible charging designed to meet the needs for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. Together with our strong partners, BlackRock and NextEra Energy Resources, we are launching Greenlane to address the unique demands of the industry, support our mutual customers, and provide a dual benefit to all electric vehicle drivers who will be able to utilize this new network. We’re excited to take this next step and look forward to sharing more of Greenlane’s plans in the future.”

Details on Greenlane’s executive leadership and groundbreaking on the first site will be revealed soon. For more information about Greenlane’s can be found on its website www.DriveGreenLane.com.