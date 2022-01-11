Marathon Brake Systems names Simmonds as president

Marathon Brake Systems has appointed Scott Simmonds as its new president. Simmonds will be replacing Bob Hicks, who has served as the heavy-duty friction manufacturer’s president for the last 12 years.

Simmonds will be responsible for guiding all aspects of Marathon Brake Systems’ North American business.

Scott Simmonds (Photo: Marathon Brake Systems)

Simmonds comes to Marathon from SKF, where he spent 13 years, most recently as vice-president of heavy duty sales. He also planned and developed pricing, branding and product strategies, as well as working with the company’s distribution channel partners. Simmonds also worked with SKF product development, production, marketing and warehousing operations.

Before that, Simmonds worked at Champion Laboratories for 17 years in a variety of domestic and international sales positions.