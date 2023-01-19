Maxime Boyer named Globocam president

Quebec truck dealer Globocam announced the appointment of Maxime Boyer as president.

“It is an incredible privilege to represent the company over the next few years and to accept the responsibilities that my father is transferring to me,” Boyer said.

Maxime Boyer (Photo: Globocam)

Since his arrival in 2017, Boyer has held various positions in sales and administration and took responsibility for all dealer operations in the Montreal region as vice-president and general manager in 2021.

“Since Maxime joined Globocam six years ago, he has improved processes in the sales, finance and IT departments and has demonstrated his leadership. With his accounting background (CPA) and previous professional experience, Maxime has all the assets to ensure the growth of Globocam and bring it to the next level,” said Serge Boyer, Globocam’s board chairman.