Melton implements largest-ever driver pay increase

Flatbed carrier Melton Truck Lines said it is increasing mileage pay for all company drivers by 5 cents to 8 cents per mile. The new scale means entry-level drivers start at 60 cents per mile, with the most experienced drivers earning 70 cents.

Based in Tulsa, Okla., Melton said this represents the largest driver pay increase in its history, representing a $10 million investment.

(Photo: Melton Truck Lines)

In addition to the mileage rate increase, the company said drivers can earn extra pay through various other incentive programs.

“Our drivers have continued to demonstrate an unmatched level of commitment and hard work, even during one of the toughest freight markets in recent years,” said Bob Peterson, Melton’s chairman and CEO.