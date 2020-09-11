MTA elects 2020-2021 Board of Directors
WINNIPEG, Man. – The Manitoba Trucking Association (MTA) has elected Bernie Driedger, president of Portage Transport, as its 2020-2021 president, during a hybrid in-person/remote annual general meeting.
The AGM was postponed from April 3 until Sept. 10. The President’s Report focused on highlights from 2019, including growth of its RPM trucking industry safety program, a report from the Office of the Auditor General, and advocacy on behalf of mandatory entry-level training and the Efficient Trucking Program.
“I am very excited for the opportunities our association has in the upcoming years,” said Driedger. “We have laid a very strong foundation for the future, and topics such as ELDs, truck electrification, and red tape reduction will all be priorities for the MTA, as well as continuing to address weaknesses raised by COVID-19.”
Members of the 2020-2021 MTA Board of Directors include:
- Bernie Driedger – Portage Transport Inc.
- Ed Dillon – Kleysen Group Ltd.
- Jasvir Singh Brar – 4Tracks Ltd.
- John Curcio – Manitoulin Transport
- Bruce Danylchuk – E.B.D. Enterprises Inc.
- Jeannie Arnold – Arnold Bros. Transport
- Jason Dubois – Len Dubois Trucking Ltd.
- Gilles Durand – Du-Vall Transport (Bulk Milk)
- Darrin Fiske – Kleysen Group Ltd.
- Scott Kinley – Gladstone Transfer Ltd.
- Derek Lachaine – TransX Group of Companies
- Darren Lane – Fast Lane Freight Services Inc.
- Real Tetrault – Tetrault Transport (Bulk Milk)
- Jim Devlin – Bridgestone Canada Inc. (ATD)
- Jeff Odway – Prairie International Container & Dray Services Inc.
- PJ Singh – 4Tracks Ltd.
- Dave Tyrchniewicz – Turk Enterprises Ltd
- Pauline Wiebe-Peters – Payne Transportation Ltd.
- Steve Zokvic – Bison Transport Inc.
- Rob Penner – Bison Transport Inc.
- Connie Sigurdson – Harris Transport Ltd.
- Peter McDonald – TransX Group of Companies
- Thomas McKee – Payne Transportation Ltd.
- Ryan Mitchell – Wildwood Transport Inc.
- Brent Arnold – Arnold Bros. Transport
- Howard Hildebrand – Searcy Trucking Ltd.
- Salil Prabhakar – Razir Transport Services Ltd.
- Scott Kinsman – Maxim Truck & Trailer
