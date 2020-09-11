MTA elects 2020-2021 Board of Directors

WINNIPEG, Man. – The Manitoba Trucking Association (MTA) has elected Bernie Driedger, president of Portage Transport, as its 2020-2021 president, during a hybrid in-person/remote annual general meeting.

The AGM was postponed from April 3 until Sept. 10. The President’s Report focused on highlights from 2019, including growth of its RPM trucking industry safety program, a report from the Office of the Auditor General, and advocacy on behalf of mandatory entry-level training and the Efficient Trucking Program.

(Photo: iStock)

“I am very excited for the opportunities our association has in the upcoming years,” said Driedger. “We have laid a very strong foundation for the future, and topics such as ELDs, truck electrification, and red tape reduction will all be priorities for the MTA, as well as continuing to address weaknesses raised by COVID-19.”

Members of the 2020-2021 MTA Board of Directors include: