Munden named CTA chairman

Greg Munden, managing director, Lots Group Canada, was named chairman of the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) in his home province of British Columbia. Munden, hailing from Kamloops, succeeds Jean Claude Fortin, who has concluded his two-year term.

Born and raised in Kamloops, Munden along with his wife Kim and son Nolan continued a tradition as third- and fourth-generation owners of their family forestry, transportation and commercial vehicle repair businesses until being acquired by Lots Group of Sweden last year.

“I’m honored to be named chairman of CTA and look forward to working with the staff and board to continue to elevate our issues in Ottawa and promote our industry as a place of opportunity for Canada’s labor force and next generation of workers,” Munden said.

Greg Munden (Photo: Files)

Munden said his goal is to emphasize the opportunity of all motor carriers – particularly, smaller carriers – to affect change and policy at the provincial and national levels.

“My appointment as chairman of CTA should highlight to all carriers that the number of trucks you own and operate does not dictate how far you can go to have your voice heard and how much influence you can have on the decision-making process. I will continue to work with CTA and the provincial associations to promote participation of all carriers,” added Munden.

Munden is also passionate about the need for the industry to attract new people, including professional drivers, which all starts with recognizing the ones we already have.

“Professional drivers are the backbone of our economy, and they should be respected and appreciated for the critically important role they play.”

Munden is joined by Fortin (immediate past chairman), Greg Arndt (vice chairman) and secretary treasurer Scott Tilley to form CTA’s team of officers.

Day to lead Blue Ribbon Task Force

Meanwhile, Heather Day, president of Regina-based C.S. Day Transport, has been named chairwoman of the CTA’s Blue Ribbon Task Force (BRTF). Day replaces outgoing chairman, Doug Sutherland, president of the Sutherland Enterprises Group.

Heather Day (Photo: Trucking HR Canada)

“I am honored to take over as chairwoman of the BRTF and I want to thank Doug for all of his hard work and dedication over these past two years,” Day said. “Like those who chaired the BRTF before me, I have a great passion for what it represents, including highlighting the many contributions of our diverse community who come together to find solutions for our most pressing issues. It’s truly the place where our industry comes together to reflect on where and how we want to advance as an industry.”

The BRTF is a standing committee of the CTA board, which is formally convened as part of CTA board of directors’ meetings. While the BRTF was originally established to study and report on labor shortages within the industry, it has since grown to include a host of other issues including recruitment, retention, industry image, along with serving as a bridge to coordinate with other industry groups such as Trucks for Change and Trucking HR Canada.

Day’s company, C.S. Day Transport, operates 21 trucks and is a third-generation family business that specializes in the safe transportation of bulk gasoline and diesel products throughout the Canadian Prairies.

Sutherland will be moving to the role of immediate past chairman, while Trevor Bent, CEO of Eassons Transport, based in Kentville, N.S., will now move into the role of vice-chairman and will join Day and Sutherland as an officer of the committee.