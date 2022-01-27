Musket offers female A/Z training scholarship

Musket Transport on Thursday relaunched its annual female A/Z scholarship for 2022.

The Mississauga, Ont.-based company’s mission is to recruit more women behind the wheel. This scholarship complements existing efforts to remove gender stereotypes and to recruit a balanced workforce.

Musket’s first scholarship winner, Diana R. (Photo: CHET)

The recipient of the scholarship will receive full funding to complete the A/Z training program at Musket’s sister training school – Commercial Heavy Equipment Training (CHET).

Applications for the scholarship will be accepted until Feb. 28, with the winner to be announced on International Women’s Day, March 8.

Application details can be found here.