Musket Transport’s Santa helps deliver toys to 2,000 needy families

Musket Transport helped store and recently deliver toys to 2,000 needy families, partnering with the Salvation Army to help facilitate its Toys for Tots program.

Professional longhaul driver Dean R., dressed as Santa Claus, volunteered for the delivery in a Kenworth W900, Sophia Sniegowski Begidzhanov, corporate communications officer for Musket Transport told TruckNews.com. “We are grateful for his time and skills which he volunteers each year for this campaign,” she said.

Driver Dean R. delivered toys to the Salvation Army Mississauga Temple. (Photo: Musket Transport)

The Mississauga, Ont.-based company has been participating in the festive season program for the past five years.

“We view drivers from around the world as the ‘real’ Santa Claus,” Sniegowski Begidzhanov added in a news release. Musket stored and delivered donated toys to the Salvation Army Mississauga Temple.

“It is Christmas, and once again Musket Transport, The Salvation Army, and the Peel Police are hard at work preparing to help people in the city,” said Joel Binner, director of community and family services at the Mississauga Salvation Army said in the release.

“We at The Salvation Army are so grateful for working with Musket and helping provide a very Merry Christmas for over 2,000 families this Christmas, with toys, gift cards, and food. Musket has provided the ease of storage and transportation to us in Mississauga and has done so for over five consecutive years,” he added.