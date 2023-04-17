Dubois appointed president of MTA board of directors

Jason Dubois of Len Dubois Trucking was appointed president of Manitoba Trucking Association’s (MTA) board of directors at the group’s 91st annual general meeting (AGM) last week.

Also appointed to the executive committee were first vice-president Pauline Wiebe Peters (Payne Transportation), and second vice-president Jeffrey Odway (Prairie International Container & Dray Services). Members-at-large are Trent Siemens (Kleysen Group), Ryan Mitchell (Wildwood Transport), and Brent Arnold (Arnold Bros. Transport).

The Manitoba Trucking Association board of directors. (Photo: MTA)

Nominees to board for the 2023-2024 term include: Gilles Durand (Du-Vall Transport), Réal Tétrault (Tétrault Transport), Shawn Graydon (Rempel Insurance Brokers), Michelle Magdic (BFL Canada Risk and Insurance Services), Arina Johnson (Penner International), Dale Derksen (YRC Freight Canada), Darrin Fiske (Kleysen Group), Dave Tyrchniewicz (Turk Enterprises), Derek Lachaine (TransX Group of Companies), Jake Peters (New Hope Transport), Jasvir Brar (4Tracks), Jay Dejaeger (Portage Transport), Jeremy Messner (Steve’s Livestock Transport), John Curcio (Manitoulin Transport), Mark Pawlik (Big Freight Systems), Peter McDonald (TransX Group of Companies), PJ Singh (4Tracks), Rachelle Baker (Searcy Trucking), Ryan Johnston (Gardewine), Steve Zokvic (Bison Transport), Thomas McKee (Payne Transportation), and Trevor Fridfinnson (Bison Transport).

MTA past presidents include Al Lepp (Redline Transport Alvin Lepp), Bernie Driedger (Portage Transport), Gary Arnold (Arnold Bros. Transport), Gil Tétrault (Tétrault Transport), Greg Arndt (Jade Transport), Norm Blagden (Searcy Trucking), and Tom Payne Jr. (Payne Transportation.

Honorary lifetime directors include George Engel and John Erik Albrechtsen.

Speakers focus on mental, physical health

The AGM was followed by the RPM Speaker Series. Jamie Hall from SAFE Work Manitoba, Dr. Mark Manera from Supply Chain Fitness and Sylvia Marusyk from MindBody Works focused on mental and physical health.

The day wrapped up with the association’s spring gala featuring a casino and comedian.