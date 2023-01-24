Navistar names Glitterstam senior VP, chief strategy and transformation officer

Tobias Glitterstam has been named senior vice-president, chief strategy and transformation officer at Navistar. He will report to Mathias Carlbaum, president and CEO.

Glitterstam will be the steward for strategy implementation and he will accelerate sustainability efforts, the company says. He will lead corporate strategy, communications, and government relations, as well as a newly established team for mobility solutions.

Tobias Glitterstam (Photo: Navistar)

“Tobias has led market expansion and strategic business growth initiatives with companies across North America. His background in green energy, sustainable commercial transportation and logistics solutions makes him well-suited to guide the Navistar team in implementing our strategy and furthering our progress on our journey to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility,” Carlbaum said.

Most recently, Glitterstam served as vice-president and head of the Americas Region for Business Sweden and the Swedish Trade Commissioner to the U.S. Before that, he spent 16 years at the global consulting firm Accenture, serving in many roles.