Nikola makes key leadership changes

Nikola Corporation, provider of zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure products, announced two leadership changes. Pablo Koziner, current president, energy and commercial, has been named president, commercial, and Carey Mendes, current global head, energy finance, has been named president, energy.

Pablo Koziner (Photo: Nikola Corporation)

These appointments are effective immediately, Nikola announced. Koziner and Mendes will report to Michael Lohscheller, recently named president, Nikola Corporation, and will be the incoming CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Koziner will lead all of Nikola’s sales activities, including business development, sales, service, dealer network and charging solutions.

Since joining Nikola in June 2020, the company says Koziner has played a key role in expanding the company’s hydrogen infrastructure capabilities. Prior to Nikola, he spent more than 19 years at Caterpillar in roles of increasing responsibility.

Mendes brings more than 20 years of operational expertise and experience in the energy and renewables space.

Carey Mendes (Photo: Nikola Corporation)

He will be responsible for the company’s energy business, including infrastructure, supply and trading, technology and development and finance. Before joining Nikola, Mendes held several senior global roles at BP.

“Today’s appointments reflect the depth of our executive team and our focus on helping the industry transition to zero-emissions through the sales of Nikola’s battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks and the energy infrastructure to support them,” Lohscheller said.