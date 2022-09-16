Nominations open for Goodyear Highway Hero Award

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has announced the return of its annual Highway Hero Award, a program that celebrates professional truck drivers who act selflessly for the good of others on the highways across North America.

Now through Dec. 31, 2022, the Goodyear Highway Hero Award program will recognize professional truck drivers through a call for online story submissions, asking the trucking community to nominate a driver who demonstrated an extraordinary act of courage on the road.

(Photo: Goodyear)

“As routes take truck drivers to every corner of North America, many go above and beyond their regular duties, even serving as first responders to incidents that occur on our roads and highways,” said Gary Medalis, director of product development and marketing at Goodyear. “The Goodyear Highway Hero Award program is designed to express our gratitude for these hardworking truck drivers and to celebrate their incredible acts of bravery.”

Visit www.goodyeartrucktires.com/newsroom/highway-heroes/ and use the nomination form to tell the story of a courageous truck driver who is deserving of the honor. Goodyear will determine an approved list of nominees from which a panel of judges will select the winner and two finalists.

Goodyear will announce the award winner in early 2023, honoring the driver with a cash prize, a Goodyear prize package and travel and hotel expense for a trip to Orlando for a winner announcement at the Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) annual meeting in March 2023. Two runners up will also receive a cash prize and Goodyear prize packages.

Eligible nominees must be a full-time truck driver, reside in the U.S. or Canada and the individual’s truck at the time of the incident must feature 12 wheels or more. The act of courage must have occurred between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022.