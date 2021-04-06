Northern Construction Academy opens in Sudbury

Sudbury, Ontario has a new truck driver training school, with the Northern Construction Academy now offering AZ/DZ and heavy equipment programs.

“We have been extremely fortunate to attract veteran instructors with years of experience and knowledge in their applicable industries and subject matter,” general manager Dean Derro says in a related press release.

“Although the initial program offering covers heavy equipment, AZ and DZ truck training, we also offer non-vocational courses that complement the construction, mining, and trucking industries such as Surface Miner Common Core — modules necessary to access pits and quarries, Transportation of Dangerous Goods (TDG), First Aid, and more.”

The academy was established through a partnership with Pioneer Construction and Fisher Wavy.

“Over the past several years, organizations in the construction, mining and transportation industries are experiencing an increasing gap in the supply of skilled tradespeople required for these industries to keep up with demand,” said Malcolm Croskery, chief operating officer of Pioneer Construction.

“We want to make training for these types of positions available and accessible for all.”

The next AZ/DZ truck driver training program begins April 19.

The eight-week heavy equipment program covers the basic operation of bulldozers, backhoes, excavators, graders, loaders, and haul trucks. It’s scheduled to begin June 7.