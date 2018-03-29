Okanagan trucking pioneer passes away

PENTICTON, B.C. – Stu Berry, co-founder of Berry and Smith Trucking, passed away in Penticton, B.C. March 21.

Along with Ted Smith, Berry started the South Okanagan trucking company in 1954, operating the carrier for 44 years before retiring and handing the company over to his children Matt and Mark Berry in 1997.

Launching the company with fruit trucks and a school bus for student in Naramata, B.C., Berry and Smith Trucking became incorporated in 1958, hauling fruit and focusing on both its customers and quality service.

In the early 1970s, Berry and Smith purchased its first tractor-trailer and hauled freight around the Okanagan area and eventually into Vancouver.

The company landed the Penticton school bus contract in 1964 and Penticton transit system service in 1977, and since has been operating both.

Today, in addition to its head office in Penticton, Berry and Smith has an office in Delta, B.C., and Calgary, Alta.

Stu passed away of natural causes at the age of 87 at Haven Hill Retirement Centre in Penticton. A celebration of his life will be held June 30 at 2 p.m. at Columbia Hall in Naramata.

