Onfleet appoints Woolf as chief financial officer

Last mile delivery management software company Onfleet has appointed Cory Woolf as chief financial officer.

Woolf has decades of financial and accounting leadership experience, specifically in the enterprise/SaaS industry. Before joining Onfleet, Woolf held the chief financial officer position at companies including Red Stag Fulfillment, Transit Technologies, Advicent, Connexeo and Audatex.

Cory Woolf (Photo: Onfleet)

He will lead and oversee the company’s finance infrastructure and processes and work to build a back office to support the company’s growth, the company says.

“We are excited to have Cory join Onfleet and draw on his impressive background to help us grow the company and continue delighting our customers with our last mile delivery software,” Khaled Naim, Onfleet’s CEO and co-founder said.