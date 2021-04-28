OTA Education Foundation accepting scholarship applications

Applications are being accepted for a series of scholarships offered through the Ontario Trucking Association’s Education Foundation.

Offered in amounts of $1,000 for college and $1,500 for university, they can help fund tuition and other academic fees.

Applicants must meet eligibility criteria and be sponsored by an Ontario trucking company or supplier that employs or contracts an applicant’s parent. Students also need to write a brief essay that answers a question about the trucking industry.

“With tuition and related fees on a steady upward climb, financial assistance from scholarships is increasingly important for students,” says Scott Tilley, chairman of the OTA Education Foundation. “I encourage members of the Ontario trucking industry to continue to support this unique scholarship opportunity that has been established for children of parents who make their livelihoods in trucking.”

Students entering their first year of post-secondary education directly after high school are eligible to apply for the JO Goodman, Bud Barr, George P. Ledson, or CV Hoar Awards. Applicants are assessed on criteria including academic achievement, service to community, and participation in extracurricular activities. Winners for these three awards are chosen by the foundation’s selection committee.

General scholarships are funded by annual donations, which largely come from Ontario businesses in trucking and allied trades.

The foundation’s endowed scholarships include: