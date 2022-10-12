OTA Education Foundation awards $50K in scholarships

The OTA Education Foundation awarded 35 general university and college scholarships totalling $50,000 to students who were sponsored by Ontario-based trucking and allied companies where applicants’ parents work.

Recipients include four students who were awarded the J.O. Goodman, Bud Barr, George P. Ledson, and C.V. Hoar scholarships, which are earmarked for exceptional first-year post-secondary students.

“Once again, this year’s recipients for these four prestigious scholarships were outstanding,” said Betsy Sharples, executive director of the OTA Education Foundation. “In addition to exemplary academic performance, our recipients demonstrated exceptional commitments to community and personal growth.”

The J.O. Goodman Scholarship was awarded to Harish Shankar of Brampton. His application was sponsored by Kriska Holdings, where Harish’s father works as a company driver. Harish will use his scholarship for tuition at the University of Toronto, where he is working toward a degree in engineering science.

The Bud Barr Scholarship was awarded to Victoria Smart of Stevensville. Her application was sponsored by The Tandet Group, where Victoria’s mother works as a credit manager. Victoria is pursuing an Honours Bachelor of Science degree (Life Sciences) at the University of Toronto.

The George P. Ledson Scholarship was awarded to Alexis Brzezicki of Mississauga. Her application was sponsored by Cavalier Transportation Services, where Alexis’ father is employed as an A/Z driver. Alexis is enrolled in the Concurrent Education program at Queen’s University.

The C.V. Hoar Scholarship was awarded to Bradley Boville of Mitchell. His application was sponsored by Woodcock Transportation Group, where Bradley’s mother works in accounting. He is studying sports management at Niagara College.

General scholarships, including the Goodman, Barr, Ledson, and Hoar scholarships, are funded by annual donations from Ontario trucking and related companies.