P.S.I. hires Kelley as senior director, product strategy and innovation

Ken Kelley has joined Pressure Systems International (P.S.I.), manufacturer of onboard tire management systems for commercial vehicles, as senior director, product strategy and innovation.

Reporting to Steve Miller, vice-president of engineering, Kelley will focus on commercializing new products and bringing them to market for all P.S.I. product lines, ensuring alignment with market demand. He will be based in San Antonio, Texas.

Ken Kelley (Photo: Pressure Systems International)

Kelley has a background with business group, engineering, and sales leadership experience working for major companies in the commercial vehicle industry, including ConMet, Webb Wheel Products, Walther Engineering & Manufacturing Company, Fontaine Fifth Wheel, Marmon Highway Technologies, and Dana.

“Ken’s wide-ranging experience in the industry, especially as it relates to wheel-end technology, makes him an ideal fit for P.S.I.,” said Jim Sharkey, president. “He knows how the industry works, knows the fleet customers well, and brings indispensable knowledge with him. We welcome him to P.S.I.”

An active member of ATA’s Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC), Kelley received the 2010 Peggy Fisher Study Group Secretary Leadership Award and in 2011 was recognized with a Silver Spark Plug Award from the organization. He also served as a member of HDMA’s Board of Directors from 2019 to 2021.