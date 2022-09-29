Paisley named AMTA chairman

Doug Paisley of Lethbridge Truck Terminals, and RK Trailer Rentals, has been named chairman of the Alberta Motor Transport Association board of directors for the 2023 term, during the annual general meeting held Sept. 24.

Doug Paisley (Photo: AMTA)

Paisley replaces Jude Groves, who served as board chairman from 2019-2022. New directors Ashish Gill (Lightspeed Logistics) and Grant Heer (retired) were added to the current board with terms ending April 2025, and April 2024 respectively.

Other board members are senior vice-chairman Tim Bennett; vice-chairman Real Durand; immediate past chairman Jude Groves; and directors including emeritus Grant Mitchell, past chairmen Gene Orlick, Carl Rosenau and Greg Sokil; Rod Shopland, Brad Beerling, Ken Rosenau, David Schmidt, Terry Siemens, Don Achtemichuk; Kevin Ramsay, Sunny Punian and Dan Columbus.