Phillips Connect promotes five key employees

Phillips Connect announced the promotion of five key employees.

Amber White is promoted to vice-president of marketing. Since joining Phillips Connect in 2020, White has played a role in many strategic developments. She was the principal architect of Phillips Connect’s NHRA partnership with Justin Ashley Racing leading to the Phillips Connect Motorsports business.

Amber White (Photo: Phillips Connect) Mandy Garza (Photo: Phillips Connect)

Mandy Garza has been promoted to senior director of customer service. Garza joined Phillips Connect in 2020 as director of customer service following a 12-year career with Werner Enterprises where she held multiple leadership roles in system integration, project management, and customer service.

Kim Struble has been promoted to director of business applications. Struble came to Phillips Connect in May 2022 as a continuous improvement manager. She has more than 25 years of experience leading development and administrative personnel in the finance, transportation and freight, logistic services, accounting, and information technology environments.

Kim Struble (Photo: Phillips Connect) Todd Thibault (Photo: Phillips Connect) Megan Anderson (Photo: Phillips Connect)

Todd Thibault has been promoted to director of field services. Thibault joined Phillips Connect in 2021 as a field engineer. Prior to Phillips Connect, Thibault has more than 10 years of experience in the transportation/technology industry.

Megan Anderson has been promoted to senior channel sales manager. Anderson joined Phillips Connect in January 2021 as key account manager, bringing with her nearly a decade of sales and account management experience

Phillips Connect also promoted Gary Chen to senior firmware test engineer, Jakub Podgorski to staff process engineer, Justine Brakefield to IoT deployment project manager, Joshua Frakes to field engineer, Carlos Samaniego to RMA manager, and Renato Motta to manager of application engineering.

Rob Phillips, president of Phillips Industries and president and CEO of Phillips Connect said, “Each promotion announced today is both well-deserved and recognizes the importance of their work building Phillips Connect into a customer-driven telematics technology leader.”