Phillips Industries promotes Nugent, Steinel

Phillips Industries promoted John Nugent to senior director, aftermarket sales – U.S.A., Mexico, Central and South America; and Mark Steinel to director of OES truck and trailer sales.

John Nugent (Photo: Phillips Industries)

Nugent joined Phillips Industries in 2006 as the Eastern regional aftermarket sales manager, moving to national aftermarket sales manager in 2017 and then director of aftermarket sales in 2018.

Before his promotion, he was director – export/key accounts, U.S., Mexico, Central, and South America since 2020.

Mark Steinel (Photo: Phillips Industries)

Steinel started with Phillips Industries in 2017 as the Northeast territory sales manager for the aftermarket segment.

In 2018 he transitioned into the OEM/OES segment as OEM/OES trailer accounts manager, then in 2019, he became the national OES sales manager.