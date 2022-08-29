Picard resigns as APTA executive director

Jean-Marc Picard looked back fondly at the relations he built with members of the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA) as he announced his resignation as the group’s executive director last week.

“They gave me a great opportunity 12 years ago. I took it and ran with it. Hopefully they are satisfied with the work I’ve done,” he told TruckNews.com.

Picard said it was a personal decision and time for change. “I needed a fresh start, and it will be good for the APTA as well.”

Jean-Marc Picard (File Photo)

In his message to the APTA, Picard wrote, “This wasn’t an easy decision for me but one I had to make, I feel my time with the APTA has run its course and the association needs a fresh start.”

APTA chairman Trevor Bent told members in a message that Picard’s tenacious personality has been key to successes on files such as vaccine mandates, electronic logs, mandatory entry-level training, twinning of Hwy. 185, infrastructure enhancements, environmental initiatives like wide-base single tires, LCV programs and regulations, cannabis legislations, Driver Inc. files, immigration initiatives, overtime regulations and many others.

Picard put himself in the media spotlight and became a bit of a local celebrity during Covid, Bent said, adding that he also bore the brunt of the public backlash during the protests this year.

The industry faces the same issues that were present when he started 12 years ago, including labor, equipment and fuel prices, Picard noted.

Covid gave a different perspective on trucking, and how important the industry is. “You’ve got to hand it to the carriers, they are pretty resilient. It is not an easy business to manage.”

Picard’s last day with APTA will be Sept. 30 and he takes on a new role on Oct. 1. He declined to disclose details about his next job until an announcement is made.