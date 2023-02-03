PMTC awards program opens for entries

The 2023 Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) awards program is open for entries, recognizing excellence in trucking.

The awards program includes The Rick Austin Memorial Dispatcher of the Year Award; PMTC & 3M Vehicle Graphics Design Awards Competition; PMTC & CPC Logistics Canada Hall of Fame for Professional Drivers; PMTC & Aviva Canada Private Fleet Safety Awards (PMTC membership is not a requirement); PMTC-KRTS Professional CMV Driver Training Scholarship; and The PMTC-Tenstreet Young Leaders Education Bursary.

The awards will be presented during the annual conference in Hamilton, Ont., from June 21 to 23. Entry deadline is April 30, forms and information are available at www.pmtc.ca.