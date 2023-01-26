PMTC board names Munsterman as second vice-chairwoman

The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) board unanimously voted to name Angela Munsterman, specialist, transportation compliance with Coca-Cola Canada Bottling, as the new second vice-chairwoman of the board.

“Angela has been a member of the PMTC board of directors for the last two years and has been a valuable contributor to our industry and association for many years prior,” said Mike Millian, PMTC president. “On behalf of the entire board, I look forward to continuing to work with Angela in her expanded role with the PMTC, and we know she will represent us and the industry well.”

Angela Munsterman (Photo: Supplied)

The board also voted to appoint two additional members to fill out vacant roles for the remainder of the term. Effective Jan. 26, Andy Walker, Ontario distribution manager for Molson-Coors, and Patricia Burke, co-ordinator, fleet safety and driver training for Canadian Blood Services, will join the board of directors for the remainder of the 2022/2023 term.

“We welcome the addition of two excellent PMTC industry representatives and look forward to the value and insight they will bring to our board to help guide our council moving forward,” said PMTC chairman Steve Lawn.