PMTC elects Munsterman chairwoman of board of directors

The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) elected Angela Munsterman of Coca-Cola Canada Bottling as chairwoman of its board of directors.

The new board’s term runs from July 1 through to June 30, 2027, the council announced June 17 at the conclusion of its annual conference in Niagara Falls, Ont.

The officers and principal members are past chairperson Leanne Quail, CPC Logistics Canada; first vice chairwoman Patricia Burke, Canadian Blood Services; and second vice chairman Kevin Jennings, GFL.

The directors and principal members are Carrie Barclay, Home Hardware Stores; Justin Bauder, Giant Tiger Wholesale; Adam Blakely, Penske Transportation Solutions; Phil Camp, Paccar Leasing Company; Gerald Carroll, Wesbell Logistics; Jim Dimech, Linde Canada; Chris Henry, Trailcon; Dave Hewlett, Loblaw Transport; Dale Howard, Pilot Company/Flying J; Mike Iasparro, Canadian Tire; Steve Lawn, Parkland/Sunoco LP; David Marvin, Tandet; Terry Maw, Rush Truck Leasing; Michael Pressy, Myer Salit; and Andy Walker, Molson Coors.

The associate members are Scott Creighton, Northbridge Insurance; Kelly Henderson, THRSCA; Kim Richardson, Transrep; Matt Richardson, KRTS; Donald Williams, Aviva Canada; and Steve Woodward, Volvo Trucks Canada.