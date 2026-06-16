PMTC names Randell dispatcher of the year; inducts Federau, Pilla, Sirges and Kaus into driver hall of fame

The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) honored Fred Randell of Coca-Cola Canada Bottling with the 2026 Rick Austin Memorial Dispatcher of the Year award during its annual conference on June 16 in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Randell has worked at the Ottawa terminal for 28 years, overseeing driver schedules while also serving as a mentor, safety advocate and leader for the fleet.

The PMTC said Randell’s background as a professional driver helps him coach new and experienced drivers with empathy and credibility.

Fred Randell was named the 2026 Rick Austin Memorial Dispatcher of the Year. (Photo: PMTC)

Drivers described his approach as being based on explanation and understanding rather than enforcement.

Randell also chairs the Ottawa incident review committee. The PMTC said on-road incidents in the region have declined over time, reaching zero at-fault collisions in 2025.

Hall of Fame for Professional Drivers

The council also inducted Paul Federau, Dale Pilla and Glenn Sirges of Coca-Cola Canada Bottling, along with Glenn Kaus of Parkland Corp/Sunoco LP into the Hall of Fame for Professional Drivers.

PMTC inducted Paul Federau (second from left), Glenn Kaus (third from left), Glenn Sirges (second from right) and Dale Pilla (right) into the Hall of Fame for Professional Drivers. (Photo: Leo Barros)

Combined, the four inductees represent more than 174 years of driving experience, 12.5 million kilometres and 373,000 work hours of accident-free driving.

Federau, based in Brampton, Ont., has spent his 38-year driving career with Coca-Cola and accumulated more than 2.5 million kilometres and 90,000 work hours without an incident or accident.

He has supported new hires as a driver trainer and represented the Brampton team during the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, delivering products to vending and concession locations. He has also been selected to support operations tied to the FIFA World Cup in Toronto this year.

Pilla, based in Saskatoon, Sask., has worked as a commercial driver for Coca-Cola for 41 years and accumulated more than 3 million kilometres and 83,200 work hours with no preventable collisions, failed inspections or convictions.

The council said he mentors new drivers and takes an active role in promoting yard safety and vehicle upkeep.

Sirges, based in Kelowna, B.C., has worked with Coca-Cola for more than 45 years and accumulated more than 3 million kilometres and 100,000 work hours without an accident or incident.

Kaus retired in May after a 50-year career spanning Marmus Supply, Bluewave, Parkland and Sunoco LP.

He accumulated more than 4 million kilometres and 100,000 work hours of accident-free driving while also mentoring other drivers throughout his career.