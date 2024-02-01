PMTC’s 2024 awards program opens

The 2024 Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) awards program is now open.

The awards program includes:

The Rick Austin Memorial Dispatcher Award – The award recognizes the exceptional, and often under-appreciated, efforts of dispatchers who have made an outstanding contribution to their company in the past year or over the course of their career.

PMTC & 3M Vehicle Graphics Design Awards Competition – The awards recognize fleet operators and graphic design companies that graphically enhance their vehicles. Awards are presented in several categories.

PMTC & CPC Logistics Canada Hall of Fame for Professional Drivers – The hall recognizes superior, over the road performance of drivers employed by PMTC members.

PMTC & AVIVA Canada Private Fleet Safety Awards – The awards recognize the private truck fleets most committed to safety improvement, especially where they exceed National Safety Code requirements. This competition is open to all Canadian private truck fleets and PMTC membership is not a requirement.

PMTC-KRTS Professional CMV Driver Training Scholarship – A PMTC member will be awarded with a professional commercial motor vehicle driver training scholarship which will cover the costs for the recipient to complete a full training program through KRTS, or another registered training provider should the candidate be from outside of Ontario.

The PMTC-tenstreet Young Leaders Education Bursary – One PMTC young leader and one Mohawk College supply chain management program student will be awarded with an education bursary, which will cover the costs for the recipient to complete two of the four courses that are required to complete the PMTC Logistics Management Graduate Program.

Feed the Need in Durham won PMTC’s 2022 Vehicle Graphics Design award in the straight truck category. (File photo: PMTC)

The awards will be presented during PMTC’s annual conference at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre, Niagara Falls, Ont., from June 18-20. For competition entry forms and information visit pmtc.ca. Deadline to enter is April 30.