Registration opens for PMTC conference
Registration is open for the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada’s (PMTC) annual general meeting and conference.
Seminar topics include a legal update on transportation; U.S. regulatory update; Transport Canada update on federal initiatives; navigating the employee-driven market; fatigue impairment; risk management; eco driving and safety; planning and deploying RNG, hydrogen and electrification to attain fleet emissions deductions; and load securement in Canada and harmonization within U.S.
The June 21-23 event that includes an awards program and networking opportunities will be held at the Hamilton Convention Centre, Hamilton, Ont.
Have your say
