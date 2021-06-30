Rand McNally appoints Dannenbring as CEO

Rand McNally, a provider of mapping, navigation, and commercial transportation technology, Wednesday announced the appointment of Aaron Dannenbring as chief executive officer.

Dannenbring, who has more than 20 years of general management and functional expertise, recently served as chief strategy officer at HERE Technologies.

Aaron Dannenbring (Photo: Rand McNally)

Dannenbring’s appointment was made by Joseph Roark, chairman of Rand McNally’s board of directors and an operating partner of TELEO Capital. TELEO Capital acquired Rand McNally in October 2020; since that time the company has added key positions and invested in product research and development.

“We are excited to have an executive with Aaron’s strategic leadership abilities combined with his significant knowledge and experience in navigation and location services,” Roark said. “The board and I are confident that Aaron is the right person to lead Rand McNally as we build out the team and strengthen and grow customer products and services.”

Dannenbring spent 15 years at HERE Technologies, where he held a variety of leadership roles including chief strategy officer and senior vice-president of the mapping business unit.

Following his tenure at HERE, Dannenbring founded an innovative location platform that provides inspiring travel ideas and booking solutions to the airline and hospitality sectors. Earlier in his career he served as a consultant at Boston Consulting Group.

Dannenbring said, “As an active user of Rand McNally products for more than 40 years, I am delighted by the financial and operational commitment TELEO Capital has shown with its investment in the business and by the exceptional stewardship from board chairman Joe Roark and the rest of the Rand McNally team. We are primed with the resources, capabilities and team to transform and grow this iconic brand.”

Dannenbring has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Iowa and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. Dannenbring is based out of Rand McNally’s Chicago headquarters.