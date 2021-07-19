Rand McNally hires Caudill as CTO

Rand McNally, a provider of mapping, navigation, and commercial transportation technology, Monday announced the appointment of Steve Caudill as chief technology officer.

Caudill, who most recently was the technology management lead for the farm/fleet platform at CNH Industrial, brings strong technical experience with a background in connected vehicles and IoT (internet of things) solutions for commercial fleets.

Steve Caudill (Photo: Rand McNally)

Caudill’s appointment was announced by Joseph Roark, chairman of Rand McNally’s board of directors, and Aaron Dannenbring, CEO of Rand McNally. Rand McNally was acquired by TELEO Capital in October 2020 and since then the company has expanded its leadership team, added key positions, and invested in product research and development.

“Steve has spent years architecting and delivering solutions for commercial fleets, agriculture equipment, and construction vehicles. With a background delivering innovative services and analytics for connected fleets Steve is uniquely qualified to lead and expand our engineering and R&D organization,” Dannenbring said. “He brings the experience and the energy to drive Rand McNally’s products and services to the next level.”

For the past four years, Caudill has delivered connected agriculture solutions for farm operations and fleet management at CNH. Before that, Caudill led the development and integration of the company’s IoT platforms, which supports connected agricultural, construction, and commercial vehicles.

Outside of CNH, Caudill has provided IoT consulting services to various industries, including oil and gas, manufacturing, industrial, fleet management, and retail. Prior, Caudill was the international go-to-market lead and senior architect of emerging technologies at PepsiCo International, as well as a systems architect at Texas Instruments.

“I’m excited to join Rand McNally to help deliver world-class solutions for commercial drivers and fleets,” Caudill said. “I’m looking forward to guiding – and growing – the company’s engineering team.” Caudill has a bachelor of arts degree in computer science from the University of Maryland and an executive MBA from the University of Texas, Dallas. Caudill is based out of Rand McNally’s Chicago headquarters.