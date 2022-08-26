Regular review key to setting pay, driver recruitment expert says

Carriers must be mindful of the total package being offered to drivers when deciding how much they should be paid.

This includes pay, home time, labor component of a job that could include hand-bombing freight or tarping loads, benefits, predictability of trips and work-life balance.

Do drivers value the job? That is the question carriers and recruiters need to ask themselves, said Rob Hatchett, president, Fleet Intel during a Truckload Carriers Association webinar.

(Photo: TCA)

A carrier that offers a better overall package does not need to pay as much, said the driver recruitment expert.

Hatchett likes to treat driver pay like going to the dentist. One visits a dentist every six months and hopes everything looks good. And most times it does, and one wonders why they should keep going because the dentist does not find anything wrong. So, they skip a few visits and just wait for something bad to happen, for example a cap falling off a tooth.

Every six months

He encourages carriers to send out a calendar invite every six months for all involved to discuss the driver pay package compared to what is being offered in the market.

In a trucking company, there are many departments and opinions involved and people should not come in with a “I’ve got it right attitude,” he said.

Recruiting will certainly have an opinion on what driver pay should be and seeks as much as possible to get people in the door.

The safety team would like to pay the good drivers more. The department pushes for safety bonuses to reward truckers who are safe and performing their jobs well.

(Photo: iStock)

The sales folks argue that recruiting can’t have all the money because the freight being hauled must be priced correctly, else business will be lost.

The operations department may oversee retention and will want to incentivize drivers who stay with the company for a long time.

The C-suite will be eyeing profitability and could question the way money is being allocated.

Communication is important and everyone involved must come together to make a good decision, without feeling one group has won and another has lost the discussion. As the market is constantly evolving, conversations need to keep up.

The approach used by carriers in the past two years can be placed in three categories – the 10-cent leap, the 2-cent shuffle, and the hold firm.

10-cent leap

In the 10-cent leap, carriers believed rates were going up, there was a driver shortage and offered a big pay raise. They hoped to reap the benefit of recruiting and retaining drivers.

Then there were those who did the 2-cent shuffle, bumping up pay by a couple of cents three or four times in two years.

The hold firm group were not willing to bite off more than they could chew and did not raise pay.

Hatchett noted that driver recruiting follows rates, and rates are down the past couple of months. There is a good pipeline of drivers in the system as many CDL holders who had stepped away from the industry are making their way back.

Don’t overreact

The problem is availability of trainers at fleets along with equipment shortages. He said the supply and demand of drivers will help carriers understand what needs to be done with pay. Due to uncertainty in the market, one must be careful not to overreact.

Hatchett recommends asking questions about needing the same bonuses and guaranteed pay.

The answers will be found as things develop. Having that driver pay conversation on a regular basis will also help.