Report: Truck driver pay continues to increase

Truck driver pay continues to reach record levels, according to a new report.

The June driver pay index from InMotion Global and Superior Trucking Payroll Service found that truck drivers are earning about 57% more than in January 2020.

That marks the highest pay levels ever recorded by the index, which uses anonymized live payroll data from trucking companies nationwide.

“Driver pay has moved meaningfully upward, and we don’t see any signs of that slowing down as fleets fight to recruit the best legally compliant drivers, keep their trucks full, and take advantage of historically high linehaul rates,” said Tim Higham, CEO of AscendTMS, which is developed by InMotion. “Increasing pay for professional drivers is a positive sign that freight demand, carrier confidence, and overall market conditions continue to improve.”