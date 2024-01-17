Revolution Staffing acquires Driver Force

Revolution Staffing has acquired Driver Force based in Birmingham, Ala.

Dave MacDonald (Photo: Revolution Staffing)

Revolution Staffing supplies professional commercial drivers to private fleets and trucking companies. It collaborates with sister companies Essential Staffing, specializing in direct hire/permanent placement and office staff on a temporary basis, and Help Unlimited, focusing on skilled trades and labor roles in the light industrial market.

The consolidated efforts of these three companies will serve clients across North America through dedicated local recruitment teams in Toronto, Montreal, Orlando, and now Birmingham, Revolution announced.

Revolution Staffing owner Dave MacDonald said, “Driver Force is going to give us a foothold in the southeast region of the U.S., presenting a great opportunity for us as we focus on building our brand and continuing to expand throughout the U.S.”