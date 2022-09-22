Road Today-Truck News Jobs Expo coming Nov. 19

The Road Today-Truck News Jobs Expo, aimed at meeting the hiring needs of the trucking and logistics industries, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Mississauga, Ont.

The Newcom South Asian Media Company event will connect jobseekers and recruiters, while providing businesses an opportunity to exhibit and promote their products and services. Entry and parking are free.

Recruiters will be seeking to hire professional drivers, owner-operators, mechanics, warehouse staff, dispatchers, clerical and accounting professionals and fill other industry positions.

Nearly 100 exhibitors will be in attendance representing Canada’s best-known fleets, companies and service providers from allied sectors, offering visitors opportunities to network.

Organizers are offering raffle draws and pre-registration is recommended to win additional prizes. Official media partners of the event include Truck News and Road Today. The expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at International Centre – Conference Centre, 6900 Airport Road, Mississauga, Ont. For details and to register, visit rttnexpo.com.