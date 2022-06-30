Simard Suspensions names Kidd as regional sales manager

Simard Suspensions has appointed Christopher Kidd as regional sales manager for the Ontario and Maritimes markets.

Kidd has 10 years experience in the heavy vehicle and transport industry. He worked as a sales representative before joining Baie Saint Paul, Que.-based Simard Suspensions in 2018 for the business development of the DRAMIS division. For the past three years, Kidd has also acted as a parts and aftermarket sales support specialist.

“Christopher has very relevant experience within our company to take up the challenge in these markets,” said David Tremblay, CEO of Simard Suspensions.