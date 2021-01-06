Six Canadian fleets make Best Fleets list

MARKHAM, Ont. – Six Canadian fleets have secured spots in the 2021 Best Fleets to Drive For Competition run by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and CarriersEdge.

Bison Transport (Winnipeg), Challenger (Cambridge, Ont.), Erb Transport (New Hamburg, Ont.), Fortigo Freight Services (Etobicoke, Ont.), Transpro Freight Systems (Milton, Ont.), and Wellington Motor Freight (Aberfoyle, Ont.) all made the list of the Top 20 recognized fleets.

AirTime Express of Mississauga, Ont. was also recognized among the five honorable mentions referred to as Fleets to Watch.

Participating North American fleets with 10 or more trucks need to be nominated by a company driver or owner-operator. They’re then evaluated on categories including total compensation, health benefits, performance management, professional development, and career path/advancement opportunities, among other criteria. Driver surveys were also conducted to collect input from drivers and independent contractors working with the fleets.

“In a year where the essential services provided by our industry have come into public focus, it is especially important to acknowledge those carriers who are going above and beyond in setting the standards for workplace satisfaction. Each of the Top 20 winners should take pride in the dedication they have shown to our essential workforce,” said TCA president John Lyboldt

“Even in the midst of a pandemic these fleets are focused on creating a great workplace experience for all their drivers, and with an average satisfaction rate over 90% their drivers clearly appreciate those efforts,” said CarriersEdge CEO Jane Jazrawy.

Overall winners in large and small fleet categories will be named during the TCA’s Truckload2021convention scheduled to be held April 17-20 in Las Vegas.