Six Canadian trucking companies named Best Fleets to Drive For

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Six Canadian trucking companies have made the 2013 list of the top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and CarriersEdge. The annual survey and contest, now in its fifth year, identifies for-hire trucking companies that provide the best workplace experiences for their drivers.

This year’s Canadian winners are:

• Brian Kurtz Trucking – Breslau, Ont.

• Erb Group of Companies – New Hamburg, Ont.

• Steed Standard Transport – Stratford, Ont.

• TimeLine Logistic International – Saskatoon, Sask.

• Trimac Transportation – Calgary, Alta.

• Yanke Group of Companies – Saskatoon, Sask.

Yanke holds the distinction of being the only company to be named a Best Fleet for all five years since the program was launched. “I think that’s a real achievement, considering how much we’ve seen fleets improve their programs since we started,” said TCA president Chris Burruss. “It’s very difficult to get named a Best Fleet to begin with, let alone remain on the list for five consecutive years.”

A pair of Canadian companies also made the contest’s list of “Fleets to Watch” (honourable mentions) for demonstrating innovation in their driver programs: Celadon Canada of Kitchener, Ont., and Transpro Freight Systems of Milton, Ont.

The nomination process began in the fall of 2012, when company drivers and owner/operators were asked to nominate carriers that operate 10 or more trucks. After confirming the validity of the nominations and the trucking companies’ desire to participate, CarriersEdge interviewed human resources representatives and executives of the nominated fleets about their corporate direction, policies, and programs. Nominated fleets were evaluated against a scoring matrix covering a variety of categories, such as:

• Total compensation package – including base pay, bonuses, vacation, and sick day allotment;

• Health benefits;

• Pension plans;

• Professional development opportunities (training, coaching programs, etc.);

• Career path/advancement opportunities;

• Commitment to employee personal growth, including work/life balance, driver family support, and employee-directed charitable contributions;

• Commitment to continuous improvement, including dispute resolution processes and inclusion of driver feedback in policymaking;

• Team building and driver community development activities;

• Annual driver turnover rate; and

• Fleet safety record.

A selection of each fleet’s drivers was also surveyed, with their feedback compared to management’s and incorporated into the final score. The responses were then tallied, resulting in the selection of this year’s winners and honourable mentions.

Mark Murrell, president of CarriersEdge, said: “It’s a pleasure to report that we had a 50% increase in nominations and participation for the fifth anniversary of the program. Clearly, being named a Best Fleet to Drive For is a prestigious title that is motivating companies to constantly raise the bar on the offerings they provide their truck drivers.”

Now that the winners have been named, the next phase of the contest is to announce the highest scoring fleets from each of two categories: Best Overall Fleet for Owner Operators and Best Overall Fleet for Company Drivers. The overall winners will be announced at the TCA Annual Convention, March 3-6 at the Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nev.