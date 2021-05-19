Spear signs 5-year contract extension at ATA

The American Trucking Associations has extended the contract of president and CEO Chris Spear for another five-year term.

“Chris has proven himself as an exceptional leader of the ATA during the past five years, elevating the organization and providing tremendous vision for our industry at a critical time,” said ATA chairwoman Sherri Garner Brumbaugh.

“We look forward to how he will chart the course for the association in the years ahead.”’

ATA chairwoman Sherri Garner Brumbaugh looks on as Chris Spear signs a five-year contract extension as president and CEO. (Photo: ATA)

Prior to assuming the role in 2016, Spear briefly served as vice-president of Hyundai Motor Company, and before joining ATA had spent eight years as vice-president of Honeywell International.

“I’m grateful for the confidence and support of the ATA Board, and I’m excited to take on the challenges that lie ahead,” Spear said. “I am honored to work on behalf of this incredible industry, and I look forward to continuing to strongly advocate for trucking, as well as grow ATA’s impact and influence.”