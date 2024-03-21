THRC’s Splinter highlights labor, training investment challenges

There are not enough well-trained drivers, and the labor shortage is real, said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada (THRC).

Commercial drivers need to have good entry-level training, but employers must also invest in training them at the occupational level, she added during a webinar on how labor shortages are impacting small and medium-sized companies, organized by C. D. Howe Institute.

“It is more challenging for smaller and medium-sized businesses to make those training investments. And we need those to keep building that skilled workforce,” she said.

Labor shortages remain the single biggest challenge for 17% – or about one in six – small and medium-sized businesses in Canada.

This tops the list for 20% of transportation companies, said Simon Gaudreault, chief economist and vice-president of research for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

“A lot of small business owners are working the equivalent of an additional day after each week because they cannot find suitable employees,” he said.

Splinter said there were 53,530 small and medium-sized businesses within trucking in 2023 and shortages are affecting many employers.

A THRC report last month revealed the labor market for truck drivers is easing.

Between the third quarter of 2022 and Q3 2023, the number of vacant driver position decreased by 6,765 positions and the occupational vacancy rate is estimated to have decreased from 8% to 5%, according to THRC’s quarterly Labour Market Information snapshot.

Heavy-duty mechanic vacancies

Splinter said although drivers are always front and center, other roles like heavy-duty mechanics, are becoming more of a challenge to fill. There are also shortages in roles like material handlers, shippers, receivers, and office staff.

“The human resources role has been very challenging, as staff have to find drivers, leading to stress and concerns at workplaces,” Splinter said.

The THRC CEO added that according to the most recent data, employers will be trying to fill 39,100 vacancies.

Success stories

She added that data shows 48% of companies with annual revenue of less than $5 million are unable to find drivers, compared to 62% of those with revenue greater than $25 million.

The most concerning fact is that most of the unfilled vacancies are longhaul drivers, Splinter added.

Despite the challenges, there have been success, especially in moving the needle at getting more women into the industry. “It has been significant, getting more women behind the wheel and also more women within transportation overall.”

Government investment has also helped bring more young people into the industry, she said.